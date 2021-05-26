newsbreak-logo
Academy to cut membership intake by around 50%, cites need for sustainable growth

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting a need to establish sustainable growth and membership support, the Academy said on Wednesday (May 26) it will cut this year’s incoming class by roughly 50% compared to recent years. Recent annual growth has been close to 10% and last year’s 819 invitees pushed membership to around 10,000. Executives...

