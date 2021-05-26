Cancel
Undistinguished in Combat, This Mustang Became More Famous as a Racer

By Chris Klimek
airspacemag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-haul fighter and bomber escort that helped the Allies achieve air superiority in the final year of World War II didn’t stop making aviation history when the war ended. This Mustang’s record-breaking achievements came after it had done its duty. A. Paul Mantz—the movie stunt pilot and air racer who bought it and christened it “Blaze of Noon”—converted its wing into a giant gas tank so he could compete in the cross-country Bendix Air Race without stopping to refuel. He took first place at Bendix in 1946 and ’47, and set speed records in the latter year.

www.airspacemag.com
#Air Superiority#Mustang#Combat Aircraft#Aviation History#Bendix Air Race#American Export Airlines#Flying#Boat#Excalibur Iii#Korean War#Speed Records#Fairbanks#Navigation#Sun Lines#Asia
