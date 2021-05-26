Undistinguished in Combat, This Mustang Became More Famous as a Racer

WWII German NSDAP (NAZI) NATIONAL WAR FLAG. (Reichskriegsflagge) Brought Home By A U.S. Veteran Certified. The national war flag was flown on all Kriegsmarine, (Navy), warships, Luftwaffe, (Air Force), airfields and all buildings owned by the Wehrmacht, (Armed Forces). The flag was also to be hoisted daily at all occupied barracks and was also utilized at victory parades and special events along with the standard national swastika flag. This example is the second pattern War Flag, circa 1937/38-1945. single piece, dual sided, printed wool/linen construction national war flag. The flag features a red base field with a central white/black/white/black bordered white disk with a black and white bordered black canted swastika to the center. The flag has black, vertical and horizontal bars emanating from the central disk with white/black/white borders. The canton features a white/black/white bordered black Iron Cross. The hoist edge has a small, dual-ply, reinforcement panel to each corner. The hoist edge is trimmed in white, tunnel looped, cotton/rayon blend bunting with the COMPLETE rope and loop! Nicely maker marked, size marked 150/250 (centimeters) (60″/99″) and marked (Reichskriegsflg) . Also nicely maker marked with RARE Berlin maker!” ” Nice used example good but used CONDITION except the only thing we could find is a few small nip (all these flags have them) , not a big deal but we though we should mention it (see photos). A fantastic piece of history . This flag is A good quality version and one of the better display sizes for the most discriminating and cultivated collector. a very collectible flag with lots of history Nice period used flag captured by a U.S. Veteran and brought home as a war trophy. 100% Guaranteed to be authentic Brought home by a solider as a trophy of war. A very desirable displayable size . Don’t miss this one! RARE in this size. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. Don’t miss it! OUTSTANDING EXAMPLE KREIGS FLAGS ARE GETTING TOUGHER TO FIND!!!! In Very Nice Condition And A Very RARE Size! Don’t Miss This one!! Very Rare maker Mark! VERY RARE FOR A KRIEGSFLAG!