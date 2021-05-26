Cancel
Accidents

Lessons From a Fatal Crash

By Mark Strauss
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February, an NTSB report concluded that the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers last January was caused by “the pilot’s decision to continue flight under visual flight rules into instrument meteorological conditions.” The safety board called on the FAA to “convene a multidisciplinary panel of aircraft performance, human factors, and aircraft operations specialists to evaluate spatial disorientation simulation technologies.”

Kobe Bryant
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

Charges pending in fatal motorcycle crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Charges are pending against a driver following a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of Highway 11W when a 2003 Jeep Liberty entered 11W from a convenience store parking lot. The driver drove across the right lane to the left lane and into the path of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, which was traveling in the left lane, THP said.
Dubuque County, IAsuperhits106.com

Fatal Rollover Crash In Dubuque County

A northeast Iowa man is dead after a rollover crash late Wednesday night in Dubuque County. Authorities say 34-year-old Wesley Hames of Farley was pronounced dead at the scene. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office report shows Hames was driving west on Highway 20 near Olde Paint Lane around 11:30pm. He lost control of his vehicle after it had gone onto the shoulder. The vehicle went into the median, crossed the eastbound lanes and came to rest in the ditch after rolling multiple times. Hames was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Iowa State Patrol says an investigation is ongoing.
Traffic979weve.com

Fatal Crash In Culver Township

CULVER TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 31 and the Bong Road in Culver Township Wednesday night. Deputies indicate the vehicle left the roadway and hit several trees. The sole occupant and driver was found...
Montgomery County, INclintoncountydailynews.com

Fatal Plane Crash Victims Identified

With the assistance of the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, notification has been made to the family of both occupants involved in the fatal plane crash near State Road 47 and County Road 800 E. The deceased have been identified as:. Benjamin Corbet, 21, Franklin, IN. Kristen Green, 28, Swisher, IA.
Aerospace & Defensesandiegouniontribune.com

Report: Plane in fatal crash had part installed upside down

A small private plane that crashed in South Carolina last month, killing the pilot, had a key part installed upside down and backward after maintenance, according to a federal report. James Harper, 60, died in the May 21 crash of his Piper PA-31 just after taking off from Myrtle Beach...
Silver Springs, NVKOLO TV Reno

Fiery Silver Springs crash was fatal

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead after a tractor-trailer rig crashed into a 2000 Honda Accord Friday in Silver Springs. The crash happened at the roundabout for U.S. 50 Alternate and U.S. 95 at about 7:30 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The tractor-trailer was going south on...
Oshkosh, WIfearoflanding.com

Fatal Seaplane Crash at Oshkosh

The flight crew is often the last safety net when things go wrong, making their failures an easy target for us to point at. After all, if the pilot can be retrained or is no longer flying, then we can consider the problem solved. This allows training deficiencies, operational issues and poor maintenance to be swept under the carpet, an ongoing temptation as they are much more difficult to solve. It’s handy to have someone to blame and that is why we need to be careful not to fall into that trap.
AccidentsWrcbtv.com

FAA records: pilot of crashed plane had expired medical certificate

The pilot of the plane that crashed Saturday, killing all seven people on board, was flying on an expired certificate that confirms whether a pilot is healthy enough to fly, FAA records show. But a spokeswoman for the pilot’s church, Remnant Fellowship Church, disputes those records, saying Joe Lara did...
Kentucky StateDaily Independent

Wet weather leads to fatal crash

A five-car wreck due to rainy conditions Friday morning left two people dead, according to Kentucky State Police. Trooper Shane Goodall, of Post 14 (serving Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Carter) confirmed that at around 10:30 a.m., a pickup truck traveling eastbound at mile marker 168 hydroplaned and lost control, coming to a rest on the shoulder facing west.
Nebraska Statethebestmix1055.com

NSP investigating a multi-fatality crash

Nebraska State Troopers are investigating a multi-fatality crash that occurred this morning on U.S. Highway 275 near Scribner. Officials have confirmed to WOWT in Omaha that three people – a mom, dad and young child – have died after hitting a semi head-on. A toddler was transported to a local hospital.
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

More info and names released from quadruple fatality crash

SCRIBNER - More information and the names of those involved in a two-vehicle crash that killed four has been provided. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash occurred Thursday morning just southeast of Scribner on Highway 275. After preliminary investigation, investigators believe a southbound Pontiac sedan attempted to pass...
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash In NE Bend

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Bend Monday night. At 9:22 p.m., Bend Police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the area of NE 3rd St (business 97) and Mervin Samples Rd Monday night. “The injuries to the pedestrian were fatal,”...
Gretna, NEGretna Guide & News

Gretna Fire responds to fatality crash

On June 5 at 12:38 p.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, along with Gretna Fire and Rescue, responded to a single-vehicle crash on Westridge Road, north of Capehart Road, in rural Gretna. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, Julia Wynkoop-Wiley, age 52, of Gretna, suffering serious injuries and began performing CPR. An Air Methods […]
Louisiana StateNatchez Democrat

Double fatality in Concordia Parish crash

CONCORDIA PARISH — A head-on crash has claimed the lives of two Concordia Parish men. On Tuesday at 3 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 near Wildsville. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Seals, of Jonesville and 35-year-old Naymond Purdion Jr., of Ferriday.