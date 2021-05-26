Lessons From a Fatal Crash
In February, an NTSB report concluded that the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers last January was caused by “the pilot’s decision to continue flight under visual flight rules into instrument meteorological conditions.” The safety board called on the FAA to “convene a multidisciplinary panel of aircraft performance, human factors, and aircraft operations specialists to evaluate spatial disorientation simulation technologies.”www.airspacemag.com