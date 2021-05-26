Across the Channel in a Nazi Helicopter

“…my first love. I had been interested in the Second World War as a boy, then it all rather went out the window in my teens. Then, in my late twenties, I was playing cricket and while I was batting a roaring, pirouetting vision appeared far over mid-wicket. Turning to the umpire, I said, ‘What is that??’ And he replied solemnly, ‘That’s a Spitfire.’ It was a massive Damascene moment. The following weekend was Flying Legends at Duxford, so I took myself off, drooled over the warbirds and especially Spitfires and bought a first edition of David Crook’s ‘Spitfire Pilot’ about his time in 609 Squadron in the Battle of Britain. It was the kickstart of my enduring fascination with the war and, as it turned out, my career. I absolutely love the Spitfire – who doesn’t? – and have loved watching them, flying in one, writing about them and getting a little thrill every time I see one. As I’ve got older and learned more, I’ve learned a bit about some shortcomings but there’s no denying what a fabulous aircraft it was and remains. I love the Mk I because it was there in 1940 and it’s what David Crook flew, I love the Mk V because it was flying in Malta in 1942 and I wrote my first history book on the subject, I love the Mk VIII because they were sent to Bengal and Burma in 1943 and turned things around there, I love the Mk IX because it was the fighter pilot’s favourite, and I love the Mk XIV because it was Griffon-powered and simply amazing. But I love them all, really.“