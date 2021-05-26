A New Museum Gallery Takes You on a Tour of the Solar System

Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, has so much to offer. For foodies, there are street-side stalls, fine-dining establishments and cafes to explore. For nature lovers, there are a plethora of parks and green spaces. For architecture aficionados, there are historical forts and palaces to marvel at. But, if you’re looking for something deeper, visit the museums and art galleries that give you an insight into the city’s rich culture and history. Here, we have compiled a list of the best museums and art galleries in Bangalore, covering everything from folk and contemporary art to science and technology, music and history. Keep reading to learn more.