Our world has shifted. Just over a year ago, campuses across the U.S. shuttered in response to a pandemic that disproportionately impacted vulnerable pockets of our population: the elderly, the disabled, those with compromised immune systems, and underserved racial and ethnic minority groups. With the pandemic as the backdrop, the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others focused another spotlight on the racial profiling and police brutality that has pervaded society in the United States. It has jarred us awake to systemic inequities and highlighted disparities within our communities. College students were, and still are, at the forefront of a wave of people demanding justice and lasting change.