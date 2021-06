Star Trek is truly a unique franchise but Battlestar Galactica may the closest to it. Collider recently posted a new column listing shows to watch if you like Star Trek. A lot of good shows on this list, one of which we’ll get back to eventually. The interesting thing is we did a list not too dissimilar to theirs a while back. The problem that came up while researching shows for ours is evident in their list. There isn’t a series that’s like Star Trek at all. The closest show to it may be Battlestar Galactica but that’s still not a show that duplicates Trek’s formula perfectly.