Team Spirit on a Supercarrier

In this issue, you’ll find the story of the outstanding aviators and innovative engineers who nudged the Vought F4U Corsair fighter into shipshape for carrier service during World War II. It’s an exciting look into a world where the smallest course correction or tiniest “thingamabob” (to borrow a term from the piece) can make a life-saving difference, and it emphasizes the complexity of projecting airpower from the deck of a ship—a process that helped define the modern world in the second half of the 20th century and remains a cornerstone of peace and power in the 21st.