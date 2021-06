Rojutsu Blox is the latest gaming sensation in Roblox and we’ve got some fresh codes for it right here. Created by developer Retribution Studios and released on Mar 26, 2021, Rojutsu Blox has thus far been the Roblox hit of June. Rojutsu Blox has had over 140 thousand visitor and over 5000 players have added it as their favorite. To make playing this game easier for new players, we’ve put together this list of Rojutsu Blox Codes. We also have a step-by-step explanation on how to enable these codes in the game, as well as what each of the codes does. Please note that these are the codes that are currently working and that the developers can disable them at any time if they want to. So, if the codes are not working, it isn’t our fault.