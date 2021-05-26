Injured Van Dijk the big absentee in Netherlands' Euro 2020 squad

Netherlands manager Frank de Boer admits that it pains him to think that Virgil van Dijk will still be without a full international tournament under his belt this summer. Van Dijk has risen over recent seasons to become one of the world’s best defenders at Liverpool. In doing so, his international status has also increased and he became his country’s captain in 2018. However, he has yet to gain any proper experience with his country; the Netherlands did not qualify for either Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup.