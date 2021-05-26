Cancel
Injured Van Dijk the big absentee in Netherlands' Euro 2020 squad

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch coach Frank de Boer announced his squad for Euro 2020 on Wednesday with injured Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk forced to sit out the delayed championships. The influential centre-back, who captains his national side, ruled himself out of contention this month to focus on recovering from the ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee which has kept him sidelined for seven months. De Boer was able to include in the 26-man party Daley Blind, the Ajax left-back nursing a recent ankle injury.

www.besoccer.com
Related
SoccerCitizen Tribune

Netherlands defender Van Dijk out of European Championship

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he will not play for the Netherlands at next month's European Championship. The center back has been out since October with a knee injury. Van Dijk says in an interview with Liverpool's website: “I feel physically it is the right...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Mikel and Africans who missed major tournaments like Van Dijk

The Dutch captain has ruled himself out of the upcoming European tournament and Goal takes a look at African stars who also missed major tournaments. Van Dijk has ruled himself out of European Championship as he continues to recuperate from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. The centre-back suffered the injury...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Van Dijk, Henderson injury updates ahead of EURO 2020

Virgil van Dijk has ruled out a return from injury ahead of this summer’s European Championship, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the club’s final four games of the Premier League season. Van Dijk, who is still rehabbing his right knee after undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery in October, gave...
UEFATEAMtalk

‘Trust me’ – Van Dijk sets record straight over common Liverpool misconception

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has rejected the assertion that he makes football look “easy” to his opponents, fans and even colleagues. The Dutchman emerged as a towering centre-half at Celtic and improved his game at Southampton. However, he has gone to the next level again since his move to Anfield in 2018. He has played a vital role in the club’s Champions League and Premier League success, playing every league game for two seasons.
SoccerSB Nation

De Boer Feels “Especially Sorry” For Van Dijk Missing Euros

Both Liverpool and the Netherlands National Team have felt Virgil van Dijk’s absence since the October knee injury that has kept him off the pitch, but both squads are watching with bated breath as he nears a return to play. With his recovery seemingly going quite well, there was even...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Klopp gives verdict on Henderson, Van Dijk injury timelines

Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson has a chance of being fit for England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer – even if he has no chance of playing for Liverpool again this season. The Reds captain has been out since groin surgery in February and while his timescale of recovery will...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal teenage star compared to Varane and Van Dijk

Arsenal’s defender, William Saliba has been compared to a blend of Raphael Varane and Virgil van Dijk. Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 and was allowed to develop further at Saint Etienne for a season. The 2019/2020 season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and he didn’t get enough games to...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Van Dijk confirms Euro 2020 plan as Liverpool defender makes return vow

Virgil van Dijk has confirmed he will not be heading to Euro 2020 with the Netherlands, instead committing to his recovery process with Liverpool. Van Dijk has been out of action since October with an ACL injury. He is making good progress in his recovery but is yet to get back on the pitch for Liverpool. They have suffered in his absence, having failed to retain their Premier League title. Hence, they will be eager for him to get back to full fitness.
SoccerTEAMtalk

De Boer breaks silence with fear over Van Dijk career after Euro 2020 snub

Netherlands manager Frank de Boer admits that it pains him to think that Virgil van Dijk will still be without a full international tournament under his belt this summer. Van Dijk has risen over recent seasons to become one of the world’s best defenders at Liverpool. In doing so, his international status has also increased and he became his country’s captain in 2018. However, he has yet to gain any proper experience with his country; the Netherlands did not qualify for either Euro 2016 or the 2018 World Cup.
SoccerThis Is Anfield

4 things we learned as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez test out languages

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are a tight unit and when put together in front of a camera banter and a competitive streak emerge, and we’re all here for it. Van Dijk and Gomez are two crucial parts of Jurgen Klopp‘s defence but found themselves spending the majority of the season in the medical room with respective knee injuries.
Premier Leagueliverpool.com

Liverpool are about to rediscover Virgil van Dijk's irreplaceable but often overlooked quality

Quantifying exactly what Liverpool missed in the absence of Virgil van Dijk throughout the 2020/21 campaign is no straightforward task. The headline statistic is that they dropped from a 97 and 99 point team in the previous two seasons to a 69 point team in the season Van Dijk barely featured, although that is a major oversimplification given how many other factors were at play.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Van Dijk reveals massive Henderson influence in Liverpool move

Virgil Van Dijk has praised Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as the midfielder celebrates 10 years of playing at Anfield. Both Henderson and the Holland international are widely renowned as two key players for Liverpool. Both were instrumental in their recent league and European success. During his decade-long spell at the club, the midfielder has made history by becoming the first ever Liverpool captain to the lift the Premier League.