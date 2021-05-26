newsbreak-logo
HRMC opens new Tele ICU unit

augustachronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall, rural hospital continues to break new ground with state-of-the-art technology and award-winning patient care. In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), every second counts, no matter the hour or the day. Now, thanks to technology and partnerships, life-saving critical care is only the push of a button away for patients in our local ICU.

