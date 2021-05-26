Cancel
Coeymans, NY

5/26/21- Evenings On The Green will be held!!!!

By Candace McHugh
coeymans.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Farmer’s Market will start at 4:30pm. “In the Dust” will start at 6pm! We look forward to seeing you!

coeymans.org
Coeymans, NY
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
TrafficPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

With Rising Gas Prices, Learn Best Day To Buy Gas

I don't know about you but I'm starting to get nervous about rising gas prices and just how high they are going to get this year, especially with the recent news from a group of New York State Senators who have introduced a bill to increase the state's gas tax from its current 43.12 cents per gallon to 55 cents. That's a big jump!
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Do you want a doughnut with that vaccination, Albany County?

ALBANY — Albany County is going the sugar route to convince people to get vaccinated. County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that Dunkin' has donated $10,000 so the county can give $5 gift cards to the doughnut shop to the first 2,000 people who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. Stay tuned for an update on the location of the clinic.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields trade flat even as New York state prices paid index spikes

(Adds results of Treasury auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed on Monday, shrugging off the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state, as traders mull how tolerant Federal Reserve policymakers will be as the pace of inflation quickens. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was up 2 basis points at 1.6%37, well below a spike to 1.77% in late March. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. "The Fed has been pretty consistent in its message that it's going to be quite tolerant of inflation, it's not going to cause them to raise rates prematurely or pull back on asset purchases," Simons said. "That's why the market has been relatively calm," he said. Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Friday reassured the market that extended inflation was not ahead and that the Fed would not be forced to tighten early, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. Bond markets barely reacted to remarks on Monday from Federal Reserve officials. The U.S. economy is in a "very fluid period" and if data were to threaten to raise inflation expectations the Fed would act, said Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida. The baseline view is that achieving maximum employment will not put undue pressure on prices, Clarida said. Now is not the time to change the Fed's strong accommodative stance, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC, adding a healthy level of inflation is a sign the economy is growing. The Treasury's auction of $57 billion in three-month bills and $54 billion in six-month bills was routine, with the longer tranche outperforming slightly, according to Action Economics. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 0.6 basis point to 2.3495%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.719%, after closing at 2.731% on Friday, near its highest close in just over a decade. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.550%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade. May 17 Monday 1:47PM New York / 1747 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1531 0.002 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.334 0.005 Five-year note 99-164/256 0.8242 0.008 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.2877 0.005 10-year note 99-228/256 1.6369 0.002 20-year bond 93-244/256 2.2561 0.007 30-year bond 100-140/256 2.3495 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
Albany County, NYaltamontenterprise.com

FCC offers emergency internet-service discounts to low-income households

ALBANY COUNTY — Low-income households that have been unable to afford internet service at retail rates may now be able to under the Federal Communications Commission’s new emergency discount program. The fund holds $3.2 billion, Deputy Director of Media Relations for the FCC, Anne Veigle, told The Enterprise this week....
New York City, NYMPNnow

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Posted by
Spotlight News

State DEC pulls Lafarge Holcim’s right to burn tire-derived fuel

ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation removed Lafarge Holcim’s authorization to burn tire-derived fuel at its Ravena cement plant. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the decision on Wednesday, May 5, adding that the state came to the decision because the facility lacks the ability to do so. “The Lafarge facility currently lacks the […]