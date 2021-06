This is part 3 of a four part series that I made about the Pistol, discussing his difficult but historic stint with the expansion Jazz. While it was the death of Pete's mother that likely triggered what was to come, there were signs that things weren't going well for Pete off the court beforehand. Although it would not be disclosed for years to come, the reasons for Maravich's trade from the Atlanta Hawks had nothing to do with basketball. Pete, similarly to his mother, had gradually grown to abuse alcohol more and more.