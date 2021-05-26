newsbreak-logo
Driver dies after collision near Denmark

By Martha Rose Brown
Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old man died following a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday in Bamberg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Trey Johnson, of Ridgeland Lakes Drive, Ridgeland, died on Monday night at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. An...

thetandd.com
