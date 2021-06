When I buy something and my mom or my grandmom asks me how much it cost, I just don’t tell them the original amount. I tell them an amount that is significantly less than what it actually is. The thing is, I know my mom will look at me like I just bought a gold toilet and disapprove it’s worth. Is it just me or most moms are like that? It’s adorable but it also scares me so I just hope she won’t ask me the price of things I buy. I am a terrible liar and I know by now she knows that it is more than what I claim it is.