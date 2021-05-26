newsbreak-logo
Jamie Carragher puts Cristiano Ronaldo LAST as he rates George Best, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona as Manchester United's best ever No 7s to leave Micah Richards speechless at 'absolute nonsense'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Carragher has listed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo as last in his top four players to wear the number seven shirt for Manchester United. The former Liverpool defender was asked to name the best players to don the iconic Red Devils shirt, listing George Best, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona as greater players for United.

