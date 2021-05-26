Jamie Carragher puts Cristiano Ronaldo LAST as he rates George Best, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona as Manchester United's best ever No 7s to leave Micah Richards speechless at 'absolute nonsense'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s criticism of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his poor form this season. The Gunners skipper has been in the firing line of many pundits for his performances this campaign. It’s not harsh to say that Auba has been nothing like his previous self this term, but for people to link his display on the pitch to the money he earns from his new contract is just a bit too far.