People have traded precious metals for centuries, so we don’t question “why” they are precious and found a home on Wall Street. Now is the age of cryptocurrency and it is still on the ground floor. There are more doubters than believers. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is the king of crypto for now, so it hogs the headlines. Of the few standout followers, Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is trying to gain traction of late.