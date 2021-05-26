Biden's EV Metals Import Plan Unlikely to Match Climate Goals -Executives

According to CNN’s analysis, the United States is facing a tough battle to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of giving 70% of adults at least one COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. However, the administration continues to promote new programs and initiatives, and key players continue to hope that their goals will be achieved.Currently, 63% of adults in the United States receive a single COVID-19 vaccine. On average, about 371,000 people are vaccinated. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults were added to the total daily last week, but by July 4, Viden’s goal was achieved. To do this, nearly 564,000 adults need to start vaccination daily. It has been consistently delayed in the past week or so. Some data reports may have been delayed due to holiday weekends, but daily vaccinations were below the pace needed several times earlier this week, with an additional 18 million adults at 70%. You must be vaccinated at least once to reach it. At the current vaccination pace, the United States will hit about 68% of adults on July 4 — less than about 6 million adults. 70% will be achieved in about two weeks. Still, 12 states have already achieved Biden’s goals: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Road. Island, Vermont. 8 other states expected to reach 70% of adults by July 4: Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC But Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi In three states, Biden has not vaccinated half of its adult residents with at least one vaccination by July 4 at the current pace. On Wednesday, Biden was vaccinated in a major community. Announced “National Action Month,” which includes various initiatives aimed at increasing rates. Extended time in pharmacy and regional outreach. Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, and surgeon Dr. Bibek Mercy recently expressed confidence that they could reach their July 4 goal: “We still reach that goal. I think we can, “Mercy told CNN’s Jake Tapper. On Wednesday, he advertised the administration’s new action plan and called on Americans to talk to family and friends. More scrutiny is needed to obtain and gain more access, “said Fauci. Overall, approximately 169 million people in the United States have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. And, according to CDC data, nearly 137 million people are fully vaccinated. The CDC includes territories such as Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands in its national population calculations. Most of the Kaiser Family Foundation polls released last week were eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Adults may already be doing so, helping to slow the pace of vaccination. However, research shows that it is possible to reach 70% coverage for adults. About 13% of adults said they would never get the vaccine, and only 7% said they would only get it when needed. Or “watch” But some communities face more barriers than others. A recent CDC study found that on average, rural counties in the United States were less vaccinated than urban counties. These local counties tend to face barriers to access to health care, including reduced internet access and concerns about taking time off from work for vaccination. Reunion is a more steady and ongoing effort. Reaching people with more barriers to vaccination is a more difficult task, “said Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer. “But I’m encouraged and optimistic that I’m still interested,” Dr. Richard Besser, CEO, told CNN. And children want to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Plays an important role in reaching the key broader vaccination threshold, according to the CDC, children aged 12 to 15 years have been reported in five new vaccinations in the last two weeks. It accounts for one or more cases. Only two weeks after qualification, about 20% of that age group have already been vaccinated for the first time. “The more people who can get the vaccine, the more lives they can save,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary. A pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Colorado Children’s Hospital recently told CNN. “Including children”