FDC’s Lukwago takes oath as Kampala Lord Mayor

By NELSON MANDELA
pmldaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPLALA – Forum for Democratic Change – FDC’s Salongo Erias Lukwago has on Wednesday, May 26 been sworn-in as Kampala Lord Mayor. Lukwago who was in accompaniment of his wife and children will be heading the city for the third term in a row. The ceremony which saw 54 City...

www.pmldaily.com
Mayor Kilgore & Councilmembers Take Oath Of Office

Mayor Tom Kilgore took the oath of office at the regular City Council meeting on Monday, May 17. City Councilmember Keith Trecker was also sworn in, along with re-elected Councilmembers Sanjeev Kumar and Gretchen Vance. All will serve a two-year term with the City of Lakeway. Additionally, City Council selected Councilmember Louis Mastrangelo to serve as mayor pro tem.
Africapmldaily.com

New NIRA boss Kisembo takes oath

KAMPALA – Ms Rosemary Kisembo has been sworn-in as the newly appointed Executive Director of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA). The ceremony was presided over by the The Chief Justice, Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo. At the function which took place at the Judiciary headquarters on Friday, Ms Rosemary Kisembo...
World24newshd.tv

Ch Nisar reaches Punjab Assembly to take oath

Former PML-N interior minister Ch Nisar Ahmad Khan who reached Punjab Assembly Monday to take oath as member of Punjab Assembly could not swear in owing to the absence of the speaker and the deputy speaker of the provincial house, reported 24NewsHD Tv Channel. Talking to media outside the Punjab...
Lakeway, TXAustin American-Statesman

New Lakeway mayor, City Council take oaths

The Lakeway City Council meeting kicked off on Monday with a transition of power as a new mayor and council took their oaths of office. Outgoing Mayor Sandy Cox and outgoing Council Member Doug Howell received recognitions for their service and Mayor Tom Kilgore was sworn in, along with council members Keith Trecker, Sanjeev Kumar and Gretchen Vance.
Crowley, LAcrowleytoday.com

New Firefighters take oaths

Two new firefighters were sworn in during ceremonies Friday morning at Crowley City Hall. At left, Jason Werth Jr., third from left, is welcomed to the Crowley Fire Department by, from left, Mayor Tim Monceaux, Fire Chief Louis “Buddha” Romero and City Attorney Tom Regan. At right, Chief Romero welcomes Stephen Leger to the department.
Politicstheashlandchronicle.com

Is a Take Over of a Duly Elected Mayor in the Making in Ashland?

You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. When a majority of the council is determined to thwart your every move, leading them is not an option. They won’t be led. It’s very clear which councilors are obstructing procedures and progress on council. Unfortunately, they...
Tuscaloosa, ALTuscaloosa News

With one seat still unfilled, Tuscaloosa elected leaders take oaths of office

A new slate of municipal leaders took part Monday in the 2021 inauguration ceremony at the Tuscaloosa River Market. All, that is, except for one City Council seat member. After a state court judge vacated the outcome of the March 2 election, in which challenger Cassius Lanier bested two-term incumbent Councilor Sonya McKinstry by 28 votes, no elected official took the oath of office for City Council’s District 7.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tuscaloosa Thread

New Tuscaloosa City Council, Board of Education Take Oaths of Office

More than a dozen city officials who were elected to office earlier this year were officially sworn during a ceremony at the Tuscaloosa River Market early Monday morning. Incumbent Mayor Walt Maddox, and six representatives of the Tuscaloosa City Council took oaths of office and began their four-year terms Monday, as well as members from each district of the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education.
Politicsscriptype.com

Mayor’s Corner

Summer is here!! As we get back to a more normal time, I wish everyone safe and fun travels. I want to thank Jan Weber for her 23 years of service to the Village as the coordinator of the Human Services Commission. Jan retired on May 31, 2021. Jan is...
Militarygulfcounty.news

Taking the oath

Gunnery Sergeant Brian Cahill (retired) swore in the John C. Gainous VFW Auxiliary officers for 2021-22 at their May 11 meeting. Pictured, from left, are Julia Ferrell, secretary; Larry Henderson, senior vice president; Mike Dolan, guard; Courtney Salamone, junior vice president; Natalie Dolan, president; and Roni Robinson, treasurer. The Auxiliary welcomes new members. Please stop by the Post at 1776 Trout Ave in Highland View for more information.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

The Mayor’s Update

During the May 6 Board of Trustees meeting, Mayor Cosmo Veneziale made the following appointments (some of which were subject to Board approval):. Trustee Mary Carter Flanagan (C) Zoning Change Review Committee. Trustee Louis Minuto. Trustee John Delany. H. Bradford Gustavson. John G. Villanella. William Alisse. Civic Beautification Committee. Maureen...
Politicsthesunpapers.com

New board of commissioners takes oath

For the first time in 14 months, members of Haddonfield’s governing body, as well as borough employees, saw each other face to face on the grounds of borough hall. And within that renewed interpersonal contact came a restoration of public faith and trust in those chosen to represent the populace.
AdvocacyWashington Post

The Oath Breakers

The Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and QAnon supporters were some of the violent groups that participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the most grievous group were the ones who broke their solemn oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."
Worldthemastonline.com

Of constitutional courts, COVID-19 campaigns and defenders of the realm

The establishment of the Constitutional Court (hereinafter referred to as “ConCourt” or “Court”) by the constitutional amendments of 2016 brought a lot of expectations and hope among Zambians. Despite this frenzy, many knew little or nothing about the history and rationale of Constitutional Courts. Bluntly put, we copied and adopted the South African model without adapting it to the Zambian situation. Since the court’s judgment in the election petition between Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba v Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Inonge Mutukwa Wina, the court has faced anger, attacks and backlash from some quarters of the public. The latest barrage of attacks follows the Court’s decisions in among others: Bill 10 case, eligibility case (or cases) and the Grade 12 judgment. The judiciary is not immune from checks and balances and criticism but we have to draw a line between judicial attacks and scrutiny. People may disagree with a decision of the court but we must remember not to degenerate institutions of justice. We must learn to criticise but not to attack and insult judges who rule against us.
Politicsthelickingnews.com

Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Mayor Keith Cantrell hosted the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, May 19, at the Fox Fire Station Community Room. Minister Rick Mosher, Licking Christian Church; Pastor John and Gina Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church; Pastor Meri Wrest and Ministry of Helps Larry Wrest, Destiny Worship Center; and Pastor Wayne Carrigan, Boone Creek Baptist Church joined attendees and city employees in prayer. “Evidence” and the “Goodness of God” were beautifully sang and accompanied on the keyboard by Gina Jordan at the beginning of the event. Jordan closed the service with a 2008 self-written song titled “Father Please Forgive Us.”
Politicsbaytobaynews.com

New Georgetown council members take oath of office

GEORGETOWN — Oath of office ceremonies on May 26 welcomed to Georgetown town council Christina Diaz-Malone and Sue Barlow, who assumed ward seats held previously by Steve Hartstein and Rebecca Johnson Dennis. Judge Peter B. Jones from Delaware Family Court administered the oath of office for Ms. Diaz-Malone, a first-time...
Worldaltaghyeer.info

The Sudanese Government Delegation to “Juba Negotiations” Investigates SPLM-N’s Proposal for the Framework Arrangement

The government delegation’s spokesman described the prevailing atmosphere as positive, and that there is considerable optimism that this tour will be decisive. The Sudanese government delegation, which leading the negotiations with Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North(SPLM-N), led by Abdalaziz al-Hilu, held intensive meetings to discuss and examine the draft framework arrangement proposal, which received from the mediator and submitted by the SPLM-N.
Pleasanton, TXPleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Greetings from the Mayor’s office: After some 140 columns in the Pleasanton Express, I’m finding that this column is the most difficult. It is the last time I will have the opportunity to visit with you about city business. Mayor-elect Clint Powell will be sworn in on Thursday evening to take the reigns and I must say goodbye. I was elected 3 years ago to serve as leader of city government and I can simply say that I’ve tried to do my best. My main goal, after taking the oath of office three years ago, was to be transparent, available to the public and do my best to be fair to all. This city has made great strides even with the obstacles that were placed in front of us. My only regret is, that I was not able to complete some of the projects, but, at least we were able to get the ball rolling. My thanks to our city council team, our city manager and staff, and all the city employees, as well as the entire staff at the Pleasanton Express for allowing me to write this column every week. And thanks to all of you for allowing me to try to make Pleasanton a better place to live. Linda and I still plan on making this city our home and look forward to having some “us” time. I wish each and every one of you good life, good health, and prosperity. Maybe, sometime, we will talk again…….