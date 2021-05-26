FDC’s Lukwago takes oath as Kampala Lord Mayor

Greetings from the Mayor’s office: After some 140 columns in the Pleasanton Express, I’m finding that this column is the most difficult. It is the last time I will have the opportunity to visit with you about city business. Mayor-elect Clint Powell will be sworn in on Thursday evening to take the reigns and I must say goodbye. I was elected 3 years ago to serve as leader of city government and I can simply say that I’ve tried to do my best. My main goal, after taking the oath of office three years ago, was to be transparent, available to the public and do my best to be fair to all. This city has made great strides even with the obstacles that were placed in front of us. My only regret is, that I was not able to complete some of the projects, but, at least we were able to get the ball rolling. My thanks to our city council team, our city manager and staff, and all the city employees, as well as the entire staff at the Pleasanton Express for allowing me to write this column every week. And thanks to all of you for allowing me to try to make Pleasanton a better place to live. Linda and I still plan on making this city our home and look forward to having some “us” time. I wish each and every one of you good life, good health, and prosperity. Maybe, sometime, we will talk again…….