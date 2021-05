Belgium is the latest country to announce it will replace its shuttered nuclear plants with natural gas generation. The country has seven nuclear plants that will be retired by 2025 and has put in place a system of electricity production capacity auctions to replace its nuclear power. In October, about 2.3 gigawatts of new capacity will be sold during the first auction, which will consist of two to three natural gas-fired power plants. Germany is another country that is building natural gas plants. As part of Germany’s Energiewende—the mandated transition to renewable energy, it is shuttering its nuclear plants and is building natural gas plants with 2.4 gigawatts to be added over the next two years.