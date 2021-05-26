newsbreak-logo
Several shot outside Winter Garden home

By Troy Herring
orangeobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting in front of a Winter Garden home has sent multiple people to the hospital, according to a press release put out by the Winter Garden Police Department. At 12:28 p.m., police responded to a call regarding several subjects shot in the front yard of the home located at 1035 Horizon Street. According to the department's initial investigation, it's believed that there were several individuals in an argument in front of the home and that gun shots were fired after several minutes of arguing.

