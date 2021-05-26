Kate Middleton and Prince William Roll Up to Drive-In Movie in Prince Philip's Vintage Land Rover
Kate Middleton and Prince William chose a special car to attend a drive-in movie during their tour of Scotland. The royal couple arrived at an outdoor screening of the new Disney movie Cruella on Wednesday in a 2A Land Rover from 1966 that once belonged to Prince William's late grandfather Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth's husband, well known by his Duke of Edinburgh title, died on April 9 at the age of 99.people.com