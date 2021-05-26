newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Middleton and Prince William Roll Up to Drive-In Movie in Prince Philip's Vintage Land Rover

By Stephanie Petit
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William chose a special car to attend a drive-in movie during their tour of Scotland. The royal couple arrived at an outdoor screening of the new Disney movie Cruella on Wednesday in a 2A Land Rover from 1966 that once belonged to Prince William's late grandfather Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth's husband, well known by his Duke of Edinburgh title, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

people.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Rovers#British Royal Family#Uk#Vintage Land Rover#National Health Service#Nhs#Bafta#Forgan#People S Royals#Duke#London#Cambridge#Edinburgh Title#Husband#Holyroodhouse#Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthPeople

Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebrities in a 'Mental Health Minute' Broadcast

Kate Middleton and Prince William are encouraging open conversations about mental health. On Friday, the royal couple joined well-known faces from soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver in a 60-second broadcast urging U.K. citizens to continue to help others and carry on conversations about mental health struggles as the country comes to an end of its Mental Health Awareness Week.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles says his family ‘will have an empty seat’ at the dinner table following Prince Philip’s death

Prince Charles reflected on the “deeply challenging” past year in a video shared by the Naz Legacy Foundation on Monday. The Prince of Wales recorded the special message to mark the end of the month of Ramadan. “This last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I’m only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community,” Princes William and Harry’s father said.
U.K.Hello Magazine

The royal family's food secrets revealed: the Queen, Prince William and more

One imagines that when the royal family sit down for supper at Buckingham Palace, it's all fine dining, sparkling silverware and an expansive menu choice. But it turns out that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and more members of the royal family are not always traditional when it comes to their food habits.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Incredible royal engagement photos through the years

While we don't see any royals snapping engagement ring selfies to share their exciting news to the world, we are usually treated to an official photograph of the happy couple upon their engagement announcement. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's loved up pictures through to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's iconic images, take a look at official royal engagement photographs through the years…
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

Growing up, Kate Middleton lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, along with her mother Carole Middleton, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton. Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13, and it is reported to have...
GardeningHello Magazine

Houseplants that get the royal seal of approval

With 6.5million hashtags, it is safe to say that houseplants are a pretty big deal right now, and even the royals are fans! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have showcased beautiful greenery inside of their homes during virtual appearances, and SaveOnEnergy have noticed that palm and fig plants are among the favourites!
WorldCosmopolitan

Prince Charles' moving words about Prince Philip's "empty chair"

Following the very sad death of his father, Prince Philip, recently, Prince Charles has paid tribute to him on a couple of occasions. Now, the Prince of Wales has again reflected on his loss in a new video message for the Naz Legacy Foundation, shared to celebrate Eid and the end of Ramadan.