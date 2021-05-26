newsbreak-logo
Morgan County, AL

UPDATE: Sheriff: 16-year-old girl and her alleged abductor found

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
MORGAN CITY — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported at 5 p.m. that a 16-year-old girl and her alleged male abductor had been found and the man was in custody. The teen was not injured.

Authorities had been searching about five hours for 36-year-old Adam Dexter Wilson, who they said abducted a 16-year-old female acquaintance and fled into a wooded area Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Wilson walked into the teen’s home in the 200 block of Prince Circle in Morgan City with a gun to take the girl. He said the girl’s father and sister were at home during the abduction, which occurred at about 12:10 p.m.

An Amber alert was issued about 4:45 p.m.

“The area where we are searching is heavily wooded, steep and there are caves in the area,” Swafford said before the search ended. He said one deputy has been treated for heat exhaustion.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter from Vinemont had been circling the area since 1:30 p.m., Swafford said.

Three tracking beagles from the Limestone Correctional Facility had been searching the area since about 2:30 p.m.

Swafford said Huntsville police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Two Lifeguard ambulances sped away from the scene about 4 p.m. with sirens and lights on. It is unknown if any injuries occurred at the search site.

A neighbor along Water Tower Loop Road, Jocasta Walker, said nothing like this has happened in her 21 years living in the community.

“We’ve had some drug problems around here but nothing this bad,” Walker said before the search ended. “This hurts me to think about what is going on. The sheriff's deputy told us we were not in any immediate danger. This is just not normal.”

Morgan City is a community in northeast Morgan County, east of U.S. 231.

