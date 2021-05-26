newsbreak-logo
Decatur police still searching for murder suspect

By Tim Nail Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago
Decatur police said Wednesday afternoon that they are still searching for Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur on an outstanding warrant for capital murder.

Yarbrough is wanted in connection with the May 9 shooting death of 59-year-old Chester Lee Jordan of Decatur. Police warn that Yarbrough is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

There is no new information at this time on Yarbrough's whereabouts, according to Irene Cardenas-Martinez, spokesperson for Decatur police.

Police on May 13 arrested Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, of Decatur on a charge of capital murder in connection with the same homicide. Police said Jordan was killed during a robbery coordinated by Lewis and Yarbrough.

Decatur police have asked anyone with information about Yarbrough to contact Detective Sean Mukkadam at 256-341-4617 or by email at SMukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

