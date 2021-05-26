newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, AL

Decatur police: Moulton man stole vehicle from Home Depot parking lot

By Marian Accardi Staff Writer
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Decatur police have charged a Moulton man with stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of a home improvement store.

Police said an individual reported on Tuesday the theft of a vehicle from the Home Depot parking lot and, during the investigation, the vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Wimberly Drive Southwest and Fairground Road.

Officers stopped the vehicle and took into custody the driver, Jermarcus Antwoine Crawford, 28, of Moulton, according to police. Police said Crawford was found with a handgun, marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Crawford was charged with first-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

According to police, due to Crawford's criminal history, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell set his bail for the theft charge at $75,000, and he was being held at the Morgan County Jail with a total bail of $77,300.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
2K+
Followers
197
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
Moulton, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Moulton, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#County Police#The Home Depot#County Jail#Auto Theft#Morgan County Circuit#Decatur Police#Parking#Man#First Degree Theft#Second Degree Possession#Drive#Wimberly Drive Southwest#Fairground Road#Controlled Substance#Criminal History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Decatur, ALWHNT-TV

Decatur Police Department is hiring new police officers

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is looking for individuals who want to protect and serve, while making a difference in their community. DPD is hiring new full-time police officers. The city of Decatur said those within the position are, “Responsible for the enforcement of federal, state, and local laws and the protection of life and property.”
Dallas, TXPosted by
Amy Christie

4 Birmingham police officers shot in deadly argument over dog

Four Birmingham police officers ended up in hospital after a deadly shooting that took place in an apartment building on Sunday. Police Sergeant Rod Mauldin revealed in a news conference that the officers responded to a call related to a man and a woman who were shot on the 1000 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard. This happened around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Alabama StateNew York Post

Man wanted for murdering two reportedly shot and wounded Alabama cops

A man wanted for double murder in a dispute over a dog wounded four Alabama SWAT team cops before he was killed in a gun battle with police, according to a local report. The gunman opened fire on a man and woman during a squabble early Sunday morning at Brother Bryan Park at 10th Avenue South and Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard in Birmingham, AL.com reported.
Morgan County, ALWHNT-TV

3 arrested after traffic stop in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man and two women are in custody after they were pulled over in a stolen car. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the Valhermoso Springs area. The license plate registered as a stolen car from Fairhope, Alabama.
Morgan County, ALWHNT-TV

Morgan County man arrested for drugs, guns and attempting to escape police custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A man is in custody after attempting to escape from police after being arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. Michael Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said that Tuesday night just before midnight a deputy stopped a suspicious car on Highway 31 near Townsend Road. Seth Adam Bond, 40 from Somerville was identified as the driver.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Morgan County, ALWHNT-TV

Morgan County honors fallen officers

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Memorial services for fallen officers have been held throughout the Tennessee Valley all week as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. Friday morning, agencies in Morgan County gathered together to honor and remember those who died in the line of duty. Some family members of...
Decatur, ALPosted by
AL.com

Decatur police arrest one, seek one on capital murder charges

Decatur police have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection with a capital murder case. Police said today that Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, of Decatur, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Police also have an outstanding capital murder warrant for Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur. Lewis is being held in the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.
Decatur, ALWHNT-TV

Decatur Police searching for suspect in shooting; one man in custody

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have one man in custody and are searching for another man connected with a shooting death from May 9, 2021. Decatur Police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the parking lot at 1220 2nd Avenue Southwest in Decatur. The man was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Cullman, ALCullman Times

Arrest reports for May 12-13, 2021

5-12 Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts): Shannon A. McDonald, 39, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. Failure to appear- public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Ashley C. Monroe, 35, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S. 5-13 Failure...
Decatur, ALcityofdecatural.com

Auto Body Paint and Repair

Bid Number: 21-018 Deadline Date: Jun 3, 2021. The City of Decatur will accept sealed bids for the following project: Auto Body Paint and Repair. Please note: Include 1 original and 1 copy of your bid submission. For this bid to be considered responsive, all information requested should be supplied, as appropriate or the entire bid may be disqualified. Bid response must be in ink or typed with the original signature included.
Decatur, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Decatur man facing burglary charge

A Decatur man whom police said broke into a Southeast Decatur home was charged with second-degree burglary and two misdemeanors on Monday. Decatur police said they responded to a home burglary call in the 1300 block of 16th Avenue Southeast and located Michael Allen Tucker, 32, attempting to force entry into a bedroom where the resident was hiding.