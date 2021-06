ANN ARBOR – Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan have partnered on a new program to help bridge the intergenerational digital gap in Washtenaw County. The Engage@EMU office and U-M’s Ginsberg Center are launching the Digital Connecting Corps that will train students at both schools to be “tech coaches” for older adults. The student coaches will offer one-on-one instruction to help participants learn how to use their laptops, desktops and smartphones.