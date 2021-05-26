Levelland Housing Committee Meeting May 25th

Last night the Levelland Housing Committee had a meeting at 6pm in the city council chambers to discuss a few properties in town that had been deemed inhospitable. The properties were 1111 12th, 1109 12th, 1829 10th, 1801 10th, and 1413 Ave L. Code enforcement Officer Eli Colunga was present with a slideshow presentation showing pictures of each address he’d taken during his investigation. Investigation into these matters is a lengthy process that can take months to complete as it involves initial investigation, obtaining a search warrant to go inside the property, mailing notices to owners, and more. Of the five properties that were shown, two had representatives present to speak on their behalf, and the verdict was the same on each: Officer Colunga recommended demolition of the structures on the property. Each structure was badly dilapidated, falling apart and breaking city codes, and the committee voted to move forward to the City Council with their recommendations. A minimum of 30 days must pass before the City Council holds a hearing, at which time the owners of each property will be given one final chance to speak in public forum.