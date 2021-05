Live Music Every First and Third Saturday at Riverwalk Park. information released by Historic Downtown Chelan Association, LCN file photo. The Music in the Park Summer Concert Series will feature all styles of music for the community to enjoy throughout the summer. Enjoy everything from rock-and-roll to blues to Latin as you sit and soak in the stunning views of Lake Chelan as your backdrop. This weekly concert series will showcase local bands, as well as bands who started their musical adventure in Lake Chelan and have gone on to expand their fame.