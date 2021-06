The rise of Bitcoin has dominated the news lately. However, many insiders think the real excitement is the new developments in many of the other cryptocurrencies available. These innovations can possibly change the world of finance as we know it. You see, Bitcoin is primarily developed as a store of value. The total supply is set in stone, with only about 21 million coins every available. The scarcity and desirability are what’s ultimately going to drive the price of Bitcoin. That’s partially why Bitcoin has been compared to gold — another resource with a finite amount. In this article, we’ll talk about the top cryptocurrencies that aren’t Bitcoin.