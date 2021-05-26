newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

PDF Feature ‘Certified’ Widely Vulnerable to Attack

By Becky Bracken
threatpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers found flaws most of the ‘popular’ PDF applications tested. Certified portable document format (PDF) files are used to securely sign agreements between two parties while keeping the contents’ integrity protected, but a new report found the security protections on most certified PDF applications were inadequate and left organizations exposed to a number of attacks.

threatpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Pdf Documents#Certify#Information Systems#Security Systems#Adobe Systems#Security Vulnerabilities#Control Systems#Ruhr University Bochum#Eaa#Ssa#Libreoffice#Javascript#Deanonymize#Cert#Bsi#Adobe Acrobat#Msi#Iso#Immersive Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Add an Image to a PDF with Preview on Mac

The Preview app on the Mac doesn’t make it easy to add an image to a PDF file, but there’s a clever workaround you can use with Preview itself, and we’ll show you how to do it. Note: You Don’t Need This to Add a Signature Image. Before we begin,...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Is Addressing FragAttacks WiFi Vulnerabilities

Samsung is taking fair action to deal with a recently surfaced Wi-Fi security flaw dubbed FragAttacks. Security researcher Mathy Vanhoef discovered and revealed the flaw. Vanhoef had found the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability about four years ago. The researcher discovered a myriad of vulnerabilities that affect several Wi-Fi devices including IoT products, TVs, and phones.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Online work increases cyber vulnerability

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The convenience of mobile devices continues to open people and businesses up to cyber attacks. This is something seen on a large scale recently with the ransomware attack of Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest gas line distributor. That left the pipeline disabled for days. But ransomware...
SoftwareGigaom

GigaOm Radar for Vulnerability Management

The challenges facing IT decision makers when it comes to modern vulnerability management include the integration of DevOps practices and increasing complexity of IT systems. With DevOps practices and cloud deployments becoming more widespread, the risk posed by vulnerabilities and insecure configurations in legacy workloads and web applications in the cloud continues to increase. In addition, modern IT systems have grown larger and more complex, which makes grappling with large amounts of data increasingly difficult, even as security personnel struggle with the overload of events that can make it difficult to extract actionable intelligence related to business risk and threat context.
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Scared of ransomware attacks? Try Windows 10's built-in 'Ransomware protection' feature

Ransomware threats: The threat of ransomware continues to grow across the globe. Malicious actors have used these data-encrypting hacks to extort money from hospitals, businesses, and even major natural gas pipelines. The effects can be devastating. Though ordinary consumers are not usually considered juicy targets for hackers (with some exceptions), it's still helpful to insulate yourself from these attacks as best you can. But how?
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best PDF editors in 2021

The best PDF editor software doesn't just allow you to read PDFs, but also to edit them, add notes and annotations, collaborate on them with others, and export them in a range of formats. Beyond this, a PDF editor should be straightforward to use, function smoothly, and the results should...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Convert a PDF File to an Image in Linux With pdftoppm

Want to convert a PDF file to images on Linux? Sometimes, you might need to save a specific page of a document file as an image for later reference. Online tools don't offer much choice when it comes to converting PDF files to images. With the pdftoppm utility, you can...
Computersfileforum.com

PDF Shaper Free

Operating System Windows (All) PDF Shaper is a powerful and free PDF software, which offers a collection of PDF tools and utilities to modify and optimize your PDF documents and its content. The program offers super-intuitive user interface with changeable themes and the one of the fastest and stable PDF processing algorithms with ability to process multiple files at once.
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Free JPG To PDF Converter 3.0

FM JPG To PDF Converter Free is a straightforward application designed to help you batch convert pictures into PDF documents. The main interface is simple and well organized, comprising all the configuration options in a single window. You can select the images you want to convert either by manually browsing for the files or folders or by dragging and dropping them within the main window.
Detroit, MImitechnews.com

What Is A Vulnerability Scanner

DETROIT – Advancement in technology has not only made it easier for businesses to conduct their activities but has also increased the risks for data breaches. According to a 2018 Data Breach Study by IBM, it was established that the average cost of a data breach was nearly $4 million.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Print to PDF not working in Windows 10

In this article, we will see the possible solutions for the problem Print to PDF is not working in Windows 10. The Microsoft Print to PDF feature lets users save documents and web pages as PDF on their computer. This feature works on a number of applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, web browsers, Notepad, etc. To save a file as PDF, you simply have to press Ctrl + P keys on your keyboard.
Public SafetyHot Hardware

Cybercriminals Spend 11 Days On Average Embedded Within Vulnerable Networks Before Attacking

After a cybercriminal manages to breach a network, it is not all about immediately attacking the target. New research shows that these black hat hackers may lie dormant or lurk on a network for around 250 hours on average before an attack kicks off or they are detected. This means that organizations should know that the clock is always ticking to quarantine a problem before it turns into a nightmare, like the recent Colonial Pipeline attack.
Computersarxiv.org

Feature Space Targeted Attacks by Statistic Alignment

By adding human-imperceptible perturbations to images, DNNs can be easily fooled. As one of the mainstream methods, feature space targeted attacks perturb images by modulating their intermediate feature maps, for the discrepancy between the intermediate source and target features is minimized. However, the current choice of pixel-wise Euclidean Distance to measure the discrepancy is questionable because it unreasonably imposes a spatial-consistency constraint on the source and target features. Intuitively, an image can be categorized as "cat" no matter the cat is on the left or right of the image. To address this issue, we propose to measure this discrepancy using statistic alignment. Specifically, we design two novel approaches called Pair-wise Alignment Attack and Global-wise Alignment Attack, which attempt to measure similarities between feature maps by high-order statistics with translation invariance. Furthermore, we systematically analyze the layer-wise transferability with varied difficulties to obtain highly reliable attacks. Extensive experiments verify the effectiveness of our proposed method, and it outperforms the state-of-the-art algorithms by a large margin. Our code is publicly available at this https URL.
Technologysoftpedia.com

XenArmor PDF Password Remover Pro 3.0.0.0

When dealing with protected PDF files, entering the corresponding password every time might lead to a lot of wasted time in the long run. XenArmor PDF Password Remover Pro can help you overcome this issue, by helping you strip the passwords from your documents. User-friendly interface. The main window of...
Computerswordfence.com

Episode 118: Four Android Vulnerabilities Under Active Attack

Four memory corruption vulnerabilities are being actively exploited on Android devices and nearly 2 dozen popular Android apps exposed over 100 Million users’ sensitive information in cloud databases. Over 600,000 sites using WP Statistics required a patch to fix a blind SQL injection vulnerability. WP User Avatar undergoes a dramatic rebranding to ProfilePress, adding completely divergent functionality and causing a user revolt in reviews. More details emerge about the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, as DarkSide shuts down after losing access to their infrastructure. A popular Russian language hacking forum bans ransomware discussions, and an Apple executive claims there are unacceptable levels of Mac malware during the Epic Games lawsuit.
Softwareinforisktoday.com

Solving the Data Vulnerability Problem

5G technology reminds us that, globally, our sensitive data is open to attack. Janine Darling, founder and CEO of STASH Secure Data, is committed to resolving that vulnerability challenge. In a video interview with Information Security Media Group as part of its RSA Conference 2021 coverage, Darling discusses:. The data...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Analyze a PDF with the layout-parser package.

I recently was involved with a project that required parsing of a PDF in order to identify the regions of page and return the text from those regions. The text regions would then be fed to a Q/A model (farm-haystack), and return extracted data from the PDF. Essentially, we wanted the computer to read PDF’s for us and tell us what it found. Currently, there are a few popular modules that perform this task with varying effectiveness, namely, pdfminer and py2pdf. The problem is that table data is very hard to parse/detect. The solution? Take out the tables a figures, return only the text blocks.
Softwareopensource.com

Processing modular and dynamic configuration files in shell

While working on a continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) solution for a customer, one of my first tasks was to automate the bootstrapping of a CI/CD Jenkins server in OpenShift. Following DevOps best practices, I quickly created a configuration file that drove a script to complete the job. That quickly became two configuration files when I realized I needed a separate Jenkins server for production. After that came the request that the customer needed more than one pair of engineering and production CI/CD servers for different groups, and each server had similar but slightly different configurations.
MilitaryAviation Week

No Surprise Attacks: How Wide-Area Surveillance Enables “Deterrence by Detection”

While low-level counter-insurgency operations in the Middle East have been dragging on for nearly two decades, a war between the United States and a true near-peer adversary would prove far more costly. To deter such a conflict, America and her allies should field advanced wide-area airborne sensors to detect and track, in real time, a rival power's troop/vehicle/ship movements in and around disputed regions. The early warning provided by these sensors would give relevant parties the opportunity to deescalate before tensions spiral out of control.