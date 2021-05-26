Cancel
A Peek Inside the Underground Ransomware Economy

By Tara Seals
threatpost.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreat hunters weigh in on how the business of ransomware, the complex relationships between cybercriminals, and how they work together and hawk their wares on the Dark Web. Ransomware is not just a type of malware – it’s also at the center of a sophisticated, flourishing underground economy that has all the conventions of legitimate commerce.

Oldsmar, FLnationalcybersecuritynews.today

more ransomware attacks could be coming | #malware | #ransomware

TAMPA, Fla. – Hackers got paid millions for holding data hostage from Colonial Pipeline, and cybersecurity experts say more ransomware attacks are coming unless companies shore up their computers. In February hackers targeted a water treatment plant in Oldsmar, and attackers shut down Colonial Pipeline in May. Cybersecurity experts said...
Posted by
The Week

The ransomware epidemic

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Our nation's infrastructure is facing an unprecedented onslaught of cyberattacks, said Rishi Iyengar and Clare Duffy at CNN. Last week, the country's biggest meat processor became a target of hackers demanding ransom — even as a major oil pipeline was just recovering from a ransomware attack that shut off oil to much of the Southeast. The latest victims even include the ferry to Martha's Vineyard, the Obamas' vacation spot. Hackers used to focus mainly on stealing data. But increasingly brazen perpetrators, often based in Russia, have "found a significant moneymaker in targeting physical infrastructure" and demanding payment to unlock critical systems. FBI director Christopher Wray compared the urgency of the threat to the scramble against international terrorism after 9/11. By tracing the route of the Bitcoin payment, the FBI was able to recover most of the $4.4 million paid to reopen the Colonial Pipeline. But the attacks on the oil and food industries have demonstrated "the potential to spark mayhem in people's lives."
Public SafetyDark Reading

The True Cost of a Ransomware Attack

Companies need to prepare for the costs of an attack now, before they get attacked. Here's a checklist to help. If anyone needed further proof that ransomware is one of the most important digital threats organizations currently face, the recent attacks on Colonial Pipeline; the Washington, DC, police department; Apple; and Ireland's national health service are all glaringly emblematic of the problem.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Congress communications hit by ransomware attack | #malware | #ransomware

A key tech vendor used by dozens of House offices in Congress has become the latest to be hit with a ransomware attack, Punchbowl News reports. iConstituent provides constituent outreach services for offices within Congress, which allows users to “easily connect with constituents, collaborate on casework, and manage all internal and external communications”.
Public Safetywjtn.com

Why ransomware cyberattacks are on the rise

(NEW YORK) -- What often begins as an employee clicking a seemingly innocuous link in their email can result in a crisis that brings multi-billion dollar businesses to their knees, stokes geopolitical tensions and has ripple effects throughout the global economy. A recent spate of ransomware attacks has crippled critical...
ComputersCosmos

What is ransomware and how is it dealt with?

Ransomware is a type of malicious software – AKA malware – that infects and takes control of a device. It blocks access to files or even whole devices, and then sends a message demanding a ransom to grant access to those files. This is a common form of cybercrime that...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

FBI hacks vulnerable US computers to fix malicious malware | Hacking | #computerhacking | #hacking

The FBI has been hacking into the computers of US companies running insecure versions of Microsoft software in order to fix them, the US Department of Justice has announced. The operation, approved by a federal court, involved the FBI hacking into “hundreds” of vulnerable computers to remove malware placed there by an earlier malicious hacking campaign, which Microsoft blamed on a Chinese hacking group known as Hafnium.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Step Up Security To Protect Your Organization From Crippling Ransomware Attacks | #malware | #ransomware

A few weeks ago, many Americans on the east coast spent several days scrambling for gas when Colonial Pipeline halted systems for 5,500 miles of pipeline as a precautionary measure after being hit by a ransomware attack. Highly publicized, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is just one of MANY that have been hitting companies small and large. Healthcare has been a prime target, but other industries are equally at risk, and critical national infrastructure now appears to be a target. In 2020, over 2,000 local governments, health care facilities and schools were victims of ransomware.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

The rise of cyber cartels | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The report predicts that, in 2021, cyber criminal cartels behind ransomware campaigns will be responsible for the majority of attritional losses in the insurance market, and possibly even aggregation events due to cyberattacks. “Ransomware is now right at the top of the agenda for cyber insurers, reinsurers and brokers,” said...
TechnologyDark Reading

Ransomware Is Not the Problem

There's an infinite number of studies of ransomware lately, all breathlessly talking about how to fight this dangerous threat. They're all dangerously wrong. Ransomware is not the problem. Focusing on fighting ransomware is like fighting a pandemic by focusing on masks. You fight a pandemic by focusing on reducing transmission...
Income Taxnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Ransomware attacks are “death by a 1,000 cuts” | #malware | #ransomware

There was a successful ransomware attack every eight minutes last year, according to one cybersecurity firm, some 65,000. The few that have made headlines so far in 2021 are startling: slowing meat processor JBS had knock-on effects all over the supply chain, the Colonial Pipeline attack led to gas shortages, the NBA is recovering from a hack, hospitals and police departments have been targeted. And those are just the ones we know about.
Fraud CrimesDark Reading

New Ransomware Group Claiming Connection to REvil Gang Surfaces

'Prometheus' is the latest example of how the ransomware-as-a-service model is letting new gangs scale up operations quickly. A new ransomware group that claims to have impacted some 30 organizations since earlier this year is the latest example of how quickly criminal gangs are able to scale up new operations using ransomware-as-a-service offerings.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Recent Ransomware Attacks Call for More Oversight of Crypto-Transactions | Robinson+Cole Data Privacy + Security Insider | #malware | #ransomware

After the attacks on JBS and Colonial Pipeline, the U.S. Treasury Department will likely consider increasing its enforcement of anti-money-laundering laws and adopt new reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions. In ransomware attacks, hackers demand payments after locking victims out of their computer networks; de-anonymizing payments could create a disincentive for...
Public SafetyDark Reading

'Fancy Lazarus' Criminal Group Launches DDoS Extortion Campaign

The group has re-emerged after a brief hiatus with a new email campaign threatening a DDoS attack against businesses that don't pay ransom. A cybercriminal group with a rotating list of names has resurfaced with a new email attack campaign threatening to launch a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack against target organizations that refuse to pay a ransom.
Technologyqualys.com

DarkSide Ransomware

DarkSide ransomware is a relatively new ransomware strain that threat actors have been using to target multiple large, high-revenue organizations resulting in the encryption and theft of sensitive data and threats to make it publicly available if the ransom demand is not paid. Because of its potential impact, we detail here the mechanisms used by the ransomware so that security teams can better assess their risk. We also recommend best practices to reduce the risk of a successful attack.
The Villages, FLnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Villages hospital crippled by ransomware attack | #malware | #ransomware

UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been forced to operate by pen and paper thanks to a ransomware attack which has shut down the computer system. The hospital has not officially acknowledged the attack, but an official with knowledge of the situation confirmed what has taken place, both at the hospital in The Villages and Leesburg Regional Medical Center.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Webinar: Live Ransomware Attack Simulation | #malware | #ransomware

If you’re concerned about ransomware, whether it’s beating REvil or DarkSide, stopping data exfiltration, or preventing the latest trend of double extortion, this session is for you!. Join us for a live ransomware attack simulation, where we’ll discuss the latest attack trends, walk through a multi-stage ransomware attack. THURSDAY, JUNE...
Softwarethreatpost.com

Unpatched Bugs Found Lurking in Provisioning Platform Used with Cisco UC

A trio of security flaws open the door to remote-code execution and a malware tsunami. The Akkadian Provisioning Manager, which is used as a third-party provisioning tool within Cisco Unified Communications environments, has three high-severity security vulnerabilities that can be chained together to enable remote code execution (RCE) with elevated privileges, researchers said.
FIFAKTVZ

Hackers breach Electronic Arts, stealing game source code and tools

Hackers have broken into the systems of Electronic Arts, one of the world’s biggest video game publishers, and stolen source code used in company games, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business on Thursday. Online forum posts reviewed by CNN Business and vetted by an independent cybersecurity expert show that on...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Why Freelancers Should Prioritise Cybersecurity

As a freelancer in any industry, you are likely more susceptible to hackers and cybercrime than many other professions. Not only are you pulling in a constant stream of customer data, but as a worker on the go, you likely work exclusively in the digital realm with all of your information in the online space. That means that you are basically presenting data on a silver platter for cybercriminals to find and use for malicious purposes.