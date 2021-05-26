Missouri Has A Productive Legislative Session, With More to Come

We’re racing to the finish line for the 2021 legislative session. It has been one for the books. Our economy is improving as the state continues to recover from the impacts of one of the worst pandemics in modern history. At just over 4%, our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country, and businesses are hiring and expanding. Gross revenue receipts for April, which includes all sources of revenue coming into the state, increased by more than 38% from a year ago. Our state also was recently recognized as being ranked third in the nation in terms of economic outlook compared to 16th in 2018. The future is looking bright.