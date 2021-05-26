newsbreak-logo
Missouri State

Missouri Has A Productive Legislative Session, With More to Come

By Patrick Ishmael
showmeinstitute.org
 3 days ago

As the clock ticked down in the last week of Missouri’s regular legislative session, there was growing concern about what would actually get done this year. From education reform to tax reform and everything in between, the expectation among veteran observers was that rather than a lot of bills passing alone on their merits, bills instead would be amended into a handful of mega bills—Christmas trees adorned with dozens of legislative ornaments.

