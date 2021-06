Julie Parker is retiring after an incredible 26 years as the Cardiff School principal. On June 9, Parker arrived to school to find a campus covered with handmade decorations from the students. The common theme was: “We love you”, “We will miss you.” Parker stopped to read one poster that described her as rad, optimistic, awesome, inspiring, loving, fun, kind, caring, cool and epic. One neon sign named her as “legend principal,” another depicted her playing wall ball, her absolute favorite.