Blue Ridge ousted in district championship

Daina Pritchard achieved a goal that he had aimed at for four years on Tuesday. At the 3A Mideast Regional Wrestling Championships at Eastern Guilford High School, Pritchard qualified for the state championships at 145 pounds. Pritchard defeated Western Alamance’s Nolan Hogsed 7-3 to reach the regional semifinals. He finished 4th in the region. Pritchard is now 24-3 this season. He is the first Cedar Ridge wrestler to qualify for the state championships since Darius McLeod in 2019. It has been a whirlwind last five days for Pritchard. On Saturday night, he graduated from Cedar Ridge at Red Wolves Stadium. Now, he will end his wrestling career the way any wrestler would—going for a state championship. While the state championships won’t be held at the Greensboro Coliseum this year, Pritchard will still be among 16 wrestlers going for the 3A 145-pound title next Saturday at Eastern Guilford High School. Pritchard now has a career record of 74-36.