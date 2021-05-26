Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Blue Ridge ousted in district championship

greercitizen.com
 28 days ago

The Blue Ridge baseball team battled out of the loser’s bracket in the Class AAA district playoffs, but ultimately fell in a final series with West Oak. After a heartbreaking 10th inning loss to Chapman in the first round, head coach Travis Henson said he was proud of the way his team responded.

greercitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ridge#Oak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisepcan.com

Mesa Ridge girls tennis team claims 4A Regional Championship win

The Mesa Ridge girls tennis team made school history by winning 2nd place at the Regional 7 tennis tournament June 4-5. All the girls came ready to compete, and that's exactly what they did," coach Lisa Felice said. Going into the tournament, Mesa Ridge was seeded well. Dual-sport athletes Aubree...
Combat Sportshillsborough-sports.com

Cedar Ridge wrestler Daina Pritchard talks qualifying for the state championships

Daina Pritchard achieved a goal that he had aimed at for four years on Tuesday. At the 3A Mideast Regional Wrestling Championships at Eastern Guilford High School, Pritchard qualified for the state championships at 145 pounds. Pritchard defeated Western Alamance’s Nolan Hogsed 7-3 to reach the regional semifinals. He finished 4th in the region. Pritchard is now 24-3 this season. He is the first Cedar Ridge wrestler to qualify for the state championships since Darius McLeod in 2019. It has been a whirlwind last five days for Pritchard. On Saturday night, he graduated from Cedar Ridge at Red Wolves Stadium. Now, he will end his wrestling career the way any wrestler would—going for a state championship. While the state championships won’t be held at the Greensboro Coliseum this year, Pritchard will still be among 16 wrestlers going for the 3A 145-pound title next Saturday at Eastern Guilford High School. Pritchard now has a career record of 74-36.
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Lady Dodgers fall to Glen Ridge in lacrosse championship match

MADISON – The Madison girls lacrosse team finished with a 15-6 record and advanced to the championship match of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament. The top-seeded Dodgers lost to second seed Glen Ridge, 9-6, in the championship match on Thursday, June 10. The Dodgers were led by Kate...
Gate City, VAKingsport Times-News

Falcons blank Blue Devils in district soccer final

GATE CITY — Abingdon played the aggressor Friday and it paid off. The Falcons’ attack kept Gate City in defensive mode for most of their 3-0 win over the Blue Devils in the Mountain 7 District boys soccer tournament championship at the Scott County Sports Complex. Other than the size...
Allegany County, MDCumberland Times-News

Mountain Ridge's Oyer, Ritchie win state doubles championship

COLUMBIA — State Champions. A title that describes few athletes. After not having a season last year, seniors Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie were out to win. This is second state title won by a Mountain Ridge doubles team. Seth Jones and Megan Murphy won the mixed doubles title in 2019. These are the only two Allegany County state tennis champions.
Greenville, SCgreercitizen.com

NGU Crusaders return to the field

The North Greenville football team hasn’t played since Nov. 9, 2019. It was a 17-14 double-overtime loss to Florida Tech. After losing the entirety of the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crusaders are excited to be back to the grind. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If...
Ohio Stateprepbaseballreport.com

2021 Ohio Top Prospect Games: Quick Hits - The Backstops Performed Well

We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2021 Ohio Top Prospect Games. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2022-2025 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.