What Does the Amazon-MGM Deal Mean for James Bond?

Time and time again, Christopher Nolan does not fail to impress cinema audiences and long-time fans with his genre-redefining movies. Opening new avenues in comic book movies with his Batman trilogy, or simply rewriting the rule book when it comes to intriguing concepts and the spy trope with Inception, he is, without doubt, one of, if not the best directors of modern-era cinema. But, despite all that, his recent falling out with Warner Media suggests he is a free agent. A free agent legendary director, and an iconic franchise looking for a revamp, it almost feels too good to be true, but the question is, is it? Here are 5 reasons why Nolan should surely be the next director to helm the James Bond movies, and 5 reasons he should do anything but.