What Does the Amazon-MGM Deal Mean for James Bond?

Time and time again, Christopher Nolan does not fail to impress cinema audiences and long-time fans with his genre-redefining movies. Opening new avenues in comic book movies with his Batman trilogy, ﻿or simply rewriting the rule book when it comes to intriguing concepts and the spy trope with ﻿Inception﻿, ﻿he is, without doubt, one of, if not the best directors of modern-era cinema. But, despite all that, his recent falling out with Warner Media suggests he is a free agent. A free agent legendary director, and an iconic franchise looking for a revamp, it almost feels too good to be true, but the question is, is it? Here are 5 reasons why Nolan should surely be the next director to helm the James Bond movies, and 5 reasons he should do anything but.