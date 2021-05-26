I love Ben Affleck

In recent weeks, the rekindled romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has supplied the masses with a much-needed huff of sublime celebrity nostalgia. Seeing Bennifer back together again is enough to make you wonder if your Tamagotchi is still alive somewhere, or if you shouldn’t give frosted tips at least one more try. But we celebrity watchers aren’t the only ones rooting through cabinets and dusting off old artifacts: Affleck has apparently been bit by the nostalgia bug, too. Ever since getting back together with Lopez, Affleck seems to have been wearing a watch she gave him during their relationship’s first go-round, decades ago.