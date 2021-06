Meghan McCain and Joy Behar's vicious cycle of making up and breaking up continued Thursday with the duo's second screaming match in three days. McCain and Behar went at it during a discussion about Dr. Fauci, who recently said that Americans are "misinterpreting" the CDC's new mask guidelines. When Behar asked if conservatives are avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine to "own the libs," McCain blew up, and the two proceeded to get into a screaming match that ended only when Whoopi Goldberg shut off their mics. Let's not forget who the real boss is around here, ladies.