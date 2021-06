First Los Angeles, then Montana, and now Miami? It is clear that Bennifer 2.0 is here for the long haul, as lovebirds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck continue what appears to be the next saga of their romance. At first, it just seemed like friendship, with Ben Affleck simply reaching out to his former lover as she went through her separation with former baseball hunk Alex Rodriguez. Now, after two vacations, perhaps it’s something more.