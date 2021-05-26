newsbreak-logo
Weston County, WY

Special Weather Statement in Weston County, Wyoming

Cover picture for the articleThis storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. — STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND SOUTHWESTERN WESTON COUNTIES... At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Rochelle, or 15 miles southeast of Wright, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Rochelle and Clareton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming.

