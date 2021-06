During Thursday evening’s commencement ceremony, St. Clair High School Principal Jennifer Davis urged the 2021 graduating class to carry their school memories with them. “You are beginning a new chapter, where you’re going to be the star in your own success story,” Davis told the 177 seniors who attended graduation. “That’s something to be proud of; you’ll be the main character. You’ll be the person who will lift others up, who will be successful, because you are a St. Clair Bulldog. ... Be proud of St. Clair High School, because we are so very proud of you.”