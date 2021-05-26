High school softball: Westwood, Elkhart place pair on All-District first team

Westwood Lady Panther Allison Nichols earned All-District first team for her pitching this past season. JUWAN LEE

The Westwood Lady Panthers placed a pair of players on the All-District first team in Jaci Weston and Allison Nichols.

Jaci was th leading slugger for the Lady Panthers as she cracked four home runs on the season. The senior packed in 14 singles, four doubles and two triples, along with 15 RBI. Weston had a team-high 27 scored runs with a.436 batting average and .800 slugging average.

Jaci also recorded 25 putouts and a fielding percentage of .738. Jaci signed her National letter of intent earlier this season to play softball at the University of Texas at Tyler. She was also a Academic All-State honoree.

Nichols covered the field for the Lady Panthers. She tied Jaci with 14 singles, six doubles and 18 RBI. She recorded a batting average of .417.

On the mound, Nichols ended the season with 140 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.717.

Graci Weston was the lone representative on the All-District second team for Westwood. She was third on the team in singles (13) and RBI (10).

Brandi Douglas, Harley Autry and Jaysa Coney all earned All-District honorable mentions. Autry posted the highest fielding percentage for the Lady Panthers at .994.

Graci and Coney were also All-District all-academic players.

Elkhart's Lynsie Walding and Haleigh Hughes represented the Lady Elks on the All-District first team.

Walding finished the season with a slugging averafe of .818. Walding led the team in home runs and had seven RBI. She also recorded 50 strikeouts with an ERA of 5.585.

Hughes had the best batting average for the Lady Elks at .538. She also recorded a slugging average of .846. Hughes blasted a couple home runs for the Lady Elks and had a team-high of 13 RBI.

Emily Lively and Camille Pyeatt both earned All-District second team, while Emma Hollingsworth, Jaci Jordan, and Claire Herring were honorable mentions.