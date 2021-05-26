Cancel
Houston, TX

The Cost of Mobility: How a Local Nonprofit Helps Athletes with Disabilities Afford Adaptive Sports Equipment

By Gemini Quintos
houstoncitybook.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTO THE AVERAGE able-bodied person, the cost of a walk in the neighborhood or a jog in the park is zero. For an amputee who needs prosthetic limbs to walk, the cost can be upwards of $80,000 to $100,000 for one limb. While insurance will usually help cover that cost, it's not always covered entirely, and insurance companies will usually try to insist amputees get a retro hydraulic prosthetic, instead of the updated computer-generated limbs that are standard today.

