Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Feds failed to fulfill medical staffing needs in Indigenous communities amid COVID-19: AG

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — Indigenous Services Canada failed to uphold more than half of the requests it received for additional nurses and paramedics amid the pandemic, federal auditor general Karen Hogan says. In an audit released Wednesday, Hogan said while the department made attempts to boost access to health-care workers in remote...

todaynewspost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Government Of Canada#Indigenous Peoples#Feds#Health Workers#Health Care Workers#Agency Workers#Ag#Ppe#First Nations#Inuit#Staffing Requirements#Indigenous Communities#Rural Communities#Indigenous Adults#Health Care Workers#Proper Health Care#Providers#Safety Concerns#Sufficient Amounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthihtoday.ca

AMC responds to Report 11 of the Auditor General of Canada: COVID-19 and Indigenous Communities

Treaty One Territory, Manitoba – The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) issues this statement in response to the May 25th, 2021 release of Report 11 of the Auditor General of Canada: COVID-19 and Indigenous communities (2021). This audit focused on whether Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) provided sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), nurses and paramedics to Indigenous communities and organizations in a coordinated and timely manner in order to protect Indigenous peoples against COVID-19.
Public HealthKilgore News Herald

COVID-19 vaccines and rural communities

Rural areas face unique challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Help protect yourself, your family, and our way of life. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy:. This video can also be viewed at.
MinoritiesReliefweb.int

Key considerations: Indigenous Peoples in COVID-19 response and recovery

Indigenous peoples have experienced heightened vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic and face disproportionately high COVID-19 mortality. To better address these vulnerabilities, it is critical to adapt COVID-19 programmes to the particular needs of indigenous peoples, as articulated by indigenous voices. It is also vital to link up with responses already ongoing and led by indigenous peoples to mitigate this crisis. This SSHAP brief discusses key considerations for COVID-19 response and recovery, with a particular focus on the Amazon region of South America. The considerations in this brief are drawn from a review of evidence and insights provided by indigenous leaders and researchers from several different continents. The considerations are rooted in key principles for indigenous community engagement, as articulated by indigenous peoples and organisations. This brief may be of interest to health and development policymakers and practitioners working in indigenous communities and territories and can be read in conjunction with the SSHAP background report on ‘Indigenous Peoples and COVID-19.’ This brief was developed for the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform (SSHAP) by IDS (Susana Araujo, Mariah Cannon, Megan Schmidt-Sane, Alex Shankland, Mieke Snijder, and Yi-Chin Wu). The brief is the responsibility of the SSHAP.
Ramsey County, MNramseycounty.us

Report shares COVID-19 experiences, needs of cultural and ethnic minority communities

A new report is now available on the experiences and needs of Ramsey County’s cultural and ethnic minority communities around COVID-19. The report draws on input and knowledge shared by community members through a series of 49 conversations held from November 2020 to February 2021 that were sponsored by Ramsey County’s COVID-19 Racial Equity and Community Engagement Response Team (RECERT). Conversations were conducted by 15 community partners and focused on perceptions of COVID-19 along with what is needed to slow the spread of the virus. More than 1,500 residents attended a conversation.
Olmsted County, MNolmstedcounty.gov

COVID-19 community newsletter - May 26

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Minnesotans have worked together by following safety guidelines and state mandates to ensure the health and safety of our residents remain a top priority. In Olmsted County, vaccination efforts continue to increase as more than 71.4% of Olmsted County residents have completed their...
Rochester, NYrit.edu

Researchers shows deaf community needs greater guidance on COVID-19 management, care

A team of researchers, led by Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, has discovered that improved guidance on COVID-19 management and healthcare navigation accessible to the deaf community is needed. The conclusion is based on studies that show a higher portion of deaf respondents reported challenges with accessing, understanding, and trusting COVID-19 information compared to their hearing peers. While deaf respondents had similar knowledge of symptoms and prevention strategies compared to hearing participants, the deaf participants were more likely to plan immediate care for suspected symptoms.
Brooklyn, OHspectrumnews1.com

Community health centers face staffing shortages amid push to vaccinate

Community health centers are crucial to the Biden Administration’s efforts aimed at making sure anyone, anywhere, can get the COVID-19 vaccine. The White House is hoping these community centers will reach many of the hesitant and vaccine resistant in order to reach President Joe Biden’s latest goal – 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4th.
AgricultureHouston Chronicle

Corteva Agriscience to Sunset COVID-19 Testing After Stepping up to Address Widespread Community Needs

JOHNSTON, Iowa (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and infection instances fall in Iowa, Corteva Agriscience announced it will stop providing virus test analysis services at its Johnston, Iowa Global Business Center by the end of August 2021. The global pure-play agriculture company’s decision was driven by the decreasing needs of our community partners and its desire to recommit staff and resources to agricultural research as part of its primary mission enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume. Corteva is committed to a smooth transition for its community collaborators as it begins the process to exit its COVID-19 testing work.
Charitiesperfumerflavorist.com

Kerry Donates to Aid Communities Impacted by COVID-19

Kerry launched its MyCommunity Program during COVID-19 to assist Kerry employees in implementing locally led community initiatives related to food, nutrition and health. The initial pledge by Kerry was €1M towards a community fund; in addition, Kerry gave each of its 26,000 employees one paid day for volunteering. In the...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Intel community 'aggressively' investigating COVID-19 origin

The U.S. intelligence community said it is examining "all available evidence" on the origin of COVID-19 and "aggressively" working to collect and analyze new information on the issue. "The U.S. Intelligence Community does not know exactly where, when, or how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially but has coalesced around...
South Gate, CAcityofsouthgate.org

LA County COVID-19 Community Ambassador Program

The Department of Public Health (Public Health) launched the Los Angeles County COVID-19 Community Ambassador program for Los Angeles County residents. The program was recently updated to include a Spanish option. Participants view a 30-minute informational video about COVID-19 prevention and infection control and receive a certificate along with branded materials (face covering, pin, COVID-19 Directory card) in English or Spanish. COVID-19 Community Ambassadors are not meant to enforce Health Officer Orders but rather to inform others of COVID-19 resources and best practices as well as partner with the appropriate Departmental contacts to support the pandemic response. The program includes video modules, virtual Town Halls with Public Health experts, and weekly updates.
Arizona Statedallassun.com

Arizona fails to pass ban on Covid-19 vaccine passports

Arizona officials have shot down a measure which would prohibit most third parties, such as businesses or public schools, from mandating Covid-19 vaccines. The measure, House Bill 2190, failed to pass on a 16-13 vote, with Republican Sen. TJ Shope joining with Democrats in voting against the bill. The measure...
AgricultureMiddletown Press

State relaxes some emergency COVID-19 rules for ag workers

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The state has relaxed some emergency rules so fully vaccinated farmworkers living in temporary housing no longer need to wear masks. The state Department of Labor & Industries and the state Department of Health issued updated rules on Friday. That was after Washington Farm Labor Association Executive Director Dan Fazio and Washington Farm Bureau Chief Executive John Stuhlmiller last week raised concerns that farmworkers weren’t covered when the state decided fully vaccinated workers didn’t need to wear masks.
Livingston, CAgoldrushcam.com

Cal/OSHA Cited Foster Farms and Staffing Agencies for COVID-19 Violations at its Livingston Facility

May 25, 2021 - Oakland - Cal/OSHA has cited Foster Poultry Farms, Inc. in Livingston (Foster Farms) and four staffing agencies for not protecting workers from COVID-19. Cal/OSHA opened its inspection after receiving notification that an employee had died from COVID-19 complications, and subsequently determined that Foster Farms and one of its staffing agencies did not timely report the COVID-19 fatality as required.