5 Resume Mistakes That Can Make You Look Like a Narcissist: ‘You Might Not Get a Callback,' Says Career Expert

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been applying online and I’m not getting any callbacks, so I think I need somebody to fix my resume for me. Can you recommend a good resume writer?. J.T.: No. And I will probably have a lot of angry resume writers writing in when I explain why. I do not believe that you should be paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars to have someone else write your resume. First of all, many of these individuals write it to make you feel better about yourself, but not in a way that helps a recruiter assess your skill sets. They hype you with lots of fancy language and fancy fonts, but this is not what recruiters are looking for. My company did a study that found 73% of recruiters prefer a format that allows them to assess main skill sets in 6-13 seconds. This is in direct opposition to a lot of the overly done resumes I have seen by resume writers. Instead, you can write your own. You just need the right information and resources.