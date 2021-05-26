Celebrating Robert Green Hall (1973 – 2021)

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Green Hall passed away very unexpectedly in Los Angeles, California. One of the premier special effects talents of his generation, Hall was so much more than just another guy who worked in rubber and latex—he was a writer, a director, a musician and music lover, a friend, a mentor, and a creative partner to many. By all accounts, Rob could be a good guy to have in your corner, and he was deeply passionate about the work that he did, both in front of and behind the camera. But like many people, Hall also had his own share of issues that he often struggled with, which was a shame. But as someone who got to know the real Rob over the course of several years, only focusing on those negative aspects of his life and career is a huge disservice to everything that he was able to achieve throughout his career, and his contributions to the world of practical effects in horror still stand out amongst some of the best work to come out of the 2000s and 2010s.