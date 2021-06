CASE COUNT: During the last 7 days, the State has reported 586 new cases, 20 hospitalizations and 5 deaths within Alaska. Wrangell currently has 1 active case of COVID-19 in the community. According to the State’s Alert Levels, the Northern SE Region (which includes Wrangell) is in the Intermediate Alert level. You can visit the data hub at data.coronavirus.alaska.gov. For local information, including the daily case count, you can visit wrangellcovid19.org.