Public Health

Meet Bikramjit Baulia, the Assam Singer Lifting the Spirits of Covid-19 Sufferers Over a Cellphone Name

Cover picture for the articleIt was eight in the morning when Bikramjit Baulia received a call from an unknown number. The ‘True Caller’ app identified the caller as Anupam Barbhuyan. Anupam had tested Covid-negative a couple of days back and was going through immense post-Covid syndrome- mostly depression and anxiety coupled with extreme fatigue. Anupam requested Bikramjit to sing for him over the phone. The request? Bengali folk songs. The 33-year-old businessman obliged and sang Hason Raja compositions, “Bokul Ful” and Subir Nandi’s “Mayer Adhikar.” As once Beethoven rightly said, “Music can change the world.” As for Anupam, it changed his state of mind.

Public Healthlatestpandemicnews.com

Assam People Singer Sings for Covid-19 Sufferers over Telephone to Enhance Their Psychological Well being

At a time when India is reeling under a deadly covid second wave, people from different walks of life are trying ways to make the situation somewhat better for covid-19 patients. While people have opened food delivery services to serve covid-affected people and frontline workers are on their feet fighting the wave, a singer from Assam is winning hearts for singing songs to people over the phone in an attempt to make them feel better.
