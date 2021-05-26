Meet Bikramjit Baulia, the Assam Singer Lifting the Spirits of Covid-19 Sufferers Over a Cellphone Name

As the ban on the inter-district movement knocks the state doors in view of the pandemic and recent spike in positive cases, the picturesque “Violet Roads of Kaziranga” would go amiss for many. For those, frequenting the tea rich Upper Assam by the National Highway 37 at this time of the year, Kaziranga is a must-stop destination. If not for the one horn rhino or the giant horned Asiatic Buffalo, one definitely needs to take a break to enjoy the NH 37, especially the stretch that bisects the world-famous national park where April showers bring May flowers.