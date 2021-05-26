Meet Bikramjit Baulia, the Assam Singer Lifting the Spirits of Covid-19 Sufferers Over a Cellphone Name
It was eight in the morning when Bikramjit Baulia received a call from an unknown number. The ‘True Caller’ app identified the caller as Anupam Barbhuyan. Anupam had tested Covid-negative a couple of days back and was going through immense post-Covid syndrome- mostly depression and anxiety coupled with extreme fatigue. Anupam requested Bikramjit to sing for him over the phone. The request? Bengali folk songs. The 33-year-old businessman obliged and sang Hason Raja compositions, “Bokul Ful” and Subir Nandi’s “Mayer Adhikar.” As once Beethoven rightly said, “Music can change the world.” As for Anupam, it changed his state of mind.www.latestpandemicnews.com