newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell County, WY

Severe Weather Statement in Campbell County, Wyoming

claimspages.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHWESTERN WESTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CROOK COUNTIES... At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles south of Moorcroft, or 26 miles northeast of Wright, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Upton. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH.

www.claimspages.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
City
Upton, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Moorcroft, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Animals#Roofs#South Central#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Southeastern Campbell#Northwestern Weston#Expect Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Mdt#Siding#Trees#Outdoors#Vehicles#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
Related
Campbell County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER CAMPBELL...WESTERN WESTON AND SOUTHWESTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Gillette Airport to 7 miles northwest of Bill. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gillette, Wright, Moorcroft, Pine Tree Junction, Reno Junction, Rozet, Savageton, Rochelle, Camplex Event Facility, Gillette Airport and Pumpkin Buttes. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 96 and 157.