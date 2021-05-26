Severe Weather Statement in Campbell County, Wyoming

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHWESTERN WESTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CROOK COUNTIES... At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles south of Moorcroft, or 26 miles northeast of Wright, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Upton. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH.