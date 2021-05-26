Cancel
Presidential Election

Trump ‘derailed’ Boris Johnson’s coronavirus planning by demanding the UK be part of a ‘bombing marketing campaign within the Center East,’ says former aide to PM

By covid19
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson’s COVID planning was “derailed” when Trump asked the UK to “join a bombing campaign.”. Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief advisor, recounted the story to members of the parliament. “National-security people came in and said Trump wants us to join a bombing campaign in the Middle East tonight.”. Sign up...

Dominic Cummings
Donald Trump
Boris Johnson
Presidential Election
POTUS
World
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Marketing
Coronavirus
Iraq
Public Healthstirlingnews.co.uk

Boris Johnson to chair four-nation coronavirus recovery summit

Boris Johnson will chair a coronavirus recovery summit with the leaders of the devolved nations on Thursday afternoon. The rearranged meeting was due to take place last week but was postponed after the first ministers of Wales and Scotland pulled out because they wanted it to be a “meaningful discussion with substantive outcomes”.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Boris Johnson defends virus record after ex-aide's attack

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief aide that he botched Britain's coronavirus response and is unfit for office, denying an allegation his government oversaw tens of thousands of needless deaths. Health Secretary Matt Hancock also hit back after Dominic Cummings...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson rejects COVID-19 criticism by former aide

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected criticism from his former adviser Dominic Cummings on Wednesday, saying he did not accept Cummings’ accusation that government inaction led to unnecessary deaths. Asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer whether he accepted the central allegations of Cummings’ testimony to a...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Ex-aide Brands UK's Johnson 'Unfit' To Be PM Over Covid Failures

Britain's government "disastrously" failed the public by mishandling its coronavirus pandemic response, former top adviser Dominic Cummings told lawmakers on Wednesday, calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson "unfit for the job". "Tens of thousands of people died who didn't need to die," Cummings, an abrasive political strategist who masterminded Brexit, said...
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Boris Johnson’s ex-aide says UK failed public over Covid-19, claims ‘herd immunity’ policy

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide said Wednesday that the government “failed” the British people and “fell disastrously short” in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Dominic Cummings made a blistering attack on the government he once served, telling lawmakers investigating Britain’s pandemic response that some ministers...
U.K.Posted by
Reuters

It's "crackers" that Johnson became UK PM, says former adviser

Boris Johnson being in Downing Street as prime minister is "crackers", his former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday, adding it was similarly crazy that he had a senior role advising the government team. Talking about Britain's political situation, Cummings said there were thousands of people who could offer...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

UK PM Johnson Considered Being Injected With Coronavirus, Cummings Says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have been willing to inject himself with the novel coronavirus as he was so sceptical COVID-19 was a threat, his former top aide Dominic Cummings told parliament on Wednesday. Cummings said that officials worried Johnson would not have been constructive in...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Labour demands further probe into Boris Johnson's flat revamp

Parliament's sleaze watchdog should investigate the funding of the prime minister's Downing Street flat refurbishment, Labour says. Boris Johnson was last week cleared of misconduct and of breaking the ministerial code by his adviser on ministerial interests. But Lord Geidt said the prime minister had "acted unwisely". Labour says he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden to meet with UK's Johnson, Turkey's Erdogan during Europe trip

President Biden will meet one-on-one with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his first international trip next week, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will leave late next week for the first of three stops in Europe: The United Kingdom for a Group of...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
Entertainmentqatar-tribune.com

UK PM Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds in secret wedding

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral. The wedding took place in a "small ceremony" on Saturday afternoon, a Downing Street spokesman said. The spokesman added that the couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer. Johnson...