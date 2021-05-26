The Dallas Cowboys have hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant
Stephen Jones has said many times that roster construction is something that the Dallas Cowboys are working on every day throughout the year, a 24/7/365 proposition. Ideally the goal for every NFL team is to get better every day, but that philosophy extends beyond the roster into every sector of their team. Part of this unit is the team’s coaching staff which is entering its second season under head coach Mike McCarthy.www.chatsports.com